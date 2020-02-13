American Axle & Manufacturing Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2020 5:30 PM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)AXLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-11.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.