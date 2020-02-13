Sanderson Farms CEO talks shop

Sanderson Farms (SAFM +1.9% ) CEO Joe Sanderson addressed shareholders at today's annual meeting. Some of the more relevant observations to investors are detailed below.

"Looking ahead, we are optimistic about fiscal 2020. First, we are operating well in all areas of our business. Second, while market prices for boneless breast meat produced at our plants processing larger birds for food service customers remain under pressure and market conditions during our first fiscal quarter were very challenging, we continue to be positive about our opportunities in both the domestic and export markets over the next year."

"With respect to domestic markets, we expect to see continued favorable demand in retail grocery stores. Chicken remains favorably priced compared to other proteins, and we believe that dynamic will continue. We also believe we will see improved demand from food service customers, supported by an increase in promotional activity for chicken."

"With respect to the export markets, the outbreak of African swine fever in China has affected the worldwide supply of pork, creating a significant protein deficit that should ultimately benefit poultry markets in the United States... We continue to receive strong indications of interest for our products from buyers in China, and we were pleased to see the recent announcement regarding the reduction of tariffs on United States poultry, which should further support our business. While the devastating Novel coronavirus is currently disrupting the markets and slowing China’s economic growth rate, we believe demand for protein from China is strong, and we expect to benefit in 2020 from the return to an open market."