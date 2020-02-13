AstraZeneca Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2020 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) By: Gaurav Batavia
- AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-64.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.74B (+5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AZN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.