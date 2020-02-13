The NY Times raises prices, and what to do about it

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) has rolled out a mass email campaign to its digital subscribers to inform them of a price increase of 13.3%, from $15 to $17 every four weeks. The new price is equivalent to $221 per year.

The NYT's email invites subscribers to view their payment almost as a charitable donation, rather than payment for a commercial service: "These rates will help us sustain and strengthen our coverage at a time when independent journalism is under great pressure. Your support allows us to go wherever the story is, no matter the danger, hardship or cost... That would not be possible without subscribers like you. Thank you again for supporting The Times in our pursuit of the truth, without fear or favor."

The NYT announced that it began raising prices on its February 6th earnings call, following release of its quarterly results. Since then, the stock has risen sharply on expectations of increased profits. Not exactly a case of "independent journalism under great pressure" or "hardship and cost"...

From the NYT earnings call: "We have begun to phase in a price increase for many of our more tenured digital new subscriptions with those currently paying $15 per billing cycle moving to $17. We expect the phase-in to consist of a handful of tranches with the largest tranche of subscriptions effective beginning with their March bill. We expect approximately 750,000 domestic subscriptions to see a price rise by the end of 2020."

On the call, CFO Roland Caputo stated that the NYT had successfully tested low, long introductory prices for new subscribers, and that the price increases would be rolled out first to the subscribers with the longest tenure: "you apply the price increase to subscriptions that have just hit that tenure criteria. Those that have hit that many moons ago and everyone in between."

Perhaps that information gives subscribers who are willing to cancel and then resubscribe after a short time a strategy for delaying the price increase or averting it altogether.

Who knew that reading earnings call transcripts (and Seeking Alpha) could be so profitable? Almost as profitable as owning NYT since it announced the price increase -- see the stock chart.