Essent Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2020 5:30 PM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)ESNTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.84M (+16.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.