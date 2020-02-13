Essent Group Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
  • Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $225.84M (+16.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ESNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.
