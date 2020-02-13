Arbor Realty Trust Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 13, 2020 5:30 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)ABRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 14th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.34 (+17.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $34.02M (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABR has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revisions and 0 downward.