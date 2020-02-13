Jefferies analyst David Katz says foot traffic and limited weather data suggest Q2 estimates should be achievable for Vail Resorts (MTN +0.4% ).

"Our thesis remains that estimates are on track, although value keeps us measured," notes Katz.

The base case look at Vail from Katz is that Epic Pass sales continue to grow and the launch of Epic Day Pass helps to grow market and increase analytical horsepower. The company is also seen integrating recent acquisitions and continuing to opportunistically view acquisitions both inside and outside current markets.

Jefferies keeps a Neutral rating on Vail and boosts its price target to $265 from $263. The firm's PT is 15.0X the EBITDA estimate and 30.0X the EPS estimate. The average sell-side PT is $260.67.