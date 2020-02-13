Stocks recover after WHO explains new virus cases
Feb. 13, 2020 12:53 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor33 Comments
- U.S. stocks erase most of their earlier losses after the World Health Organization says that the spike in coronavirus cases reported by China aren't all new cases of the disease.
- Nasdaq and S&P 500 are roughly flat, and the Dow pares its loss to -0.2% vs. -0.7% earlier.
- 10-year Treasury yield slips 1 basis point to 1.61%.
- The spike in new Covid-19 cases reflects more of a change in how China is reporting them and doesn't represent "a significant change in the trajectory of the outbreak," said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO Health Emergencies Program.
- Traditionally defensive sectors real estate (+0.6%) and utilities (+0.5%) are outperforming S&P 500 industry sectors, while industrials (-0.4%) and energy (-0.4%) trail the broader market.
- Crude oil rises 0.8% to $51.57 per barrel; gold +0.5% to $1,579.10 per ounce.
- In European markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 and Germany's DAX ended the session roughly flat; the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed down 1.1% after the U.K. Treasury chief quit; France's CAC 40 fell 0.2%.
- The U.S. Dollar Index is little changed at 99.08.