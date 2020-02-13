First American Financial Q4 closed title orders jump 27%

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) rises 3.9% after Q4 results beat expectations and the company announced a $350M acquisition.

Q4 EPS, excluding net realized investment gains/losses, of $1.80 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.47 and rose from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $1.73B, exceeding $1.66B consensus, increased 22% from $1.42B a year ago.

During the quarter, closed title orders rose 27%, driven by a 131% increase in refinance orders and average revenue per order declined 8% due to a shift to refinance transactions.

Net realized gains of $23.8M compares with net realized investment losses of $67.5M in Q4 2018.

FAF agrees to buy Docutech for $350M, move that will improve capabilities for end-to-end digital mortgage and settlement services.

Q4 Title Insurance and Services pretax income of $283.8M increased from $136.4M in the year-ago quarter; pretax margin of 17.8% vs. 10.4%.

Q4 Specialty Insurance pretax income of $22.0M improved from $0.8M a year ago; pretax margin of 16.7% vs. 0.7%.

