Independence Realty +6.1% post-Q4 results

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) surges 6.1% , outperforming the real estate sector's strong performance today, after the REIT covers its dividend on an AFFO basis, "for the first time in several years," Baird analyst Drew Babin writes in a note.

Q4 core FFO of 20 cents matched consensus and compares with 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store operating income growth was 9.6% exceeded Baird's 8.3% estimate.

Babin points out that a "favorable seasonable fluctuation in recurring capex and a rare year-over-year decrease in property tax expense" helped the quarter's results.

2020 guidance for core FFO per share of 79 cents-82 cents vs. 82 consensus and below Baird's 83 cent estimate.

Baird's Babin says the range gives "management the opportunity to outperform expectations with successful property tax appeals."

Previously: Independence Realty Trust FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 12)