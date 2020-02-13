Qualcomm's monopoly appeal heads to court

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider today Qualcomm's (QCOM -1.5% ) appeal of a ruling that found the company had a monopoly in cellphone chips and was overcharging in royalty fees for essential patents.

The FTC sued Qualcomm in early 2017 for a business structure that the commission called "no license, no chips."

Last May, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ruled in favor of the FTC and said Qualcomm needed to change its business model. If the ruling holds, QCOM will have to renegotiate existing licenses without factoring in chip-supply deals, which could slash licensing sales.

The Department of Justice is arguing on Qualcomm's side in the appeal, saying Judge Koh's decision was overly harsh and could hurt innovation and national security.