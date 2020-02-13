SunPower sees sizable 2020 losses after return to profitability

SunPower (SPWR -18.1% ) recedes from yesterday's four-month highs after missing Q4 earnings estimates and saying it expects losses this year despite its comeback to profitability in 2019.

The company now forecasts FY 2020 GAAP net losses of $145M-$195M, with predicted net losses of $70M-$85M in Q1.

During last night's earnings conference call, CEO Tom Werner said he expects a "minimal impact" from the coronavirus crisis on its Q1 figures, as logistics are "challenged" in China but if current "positive signs" such as factories coming back online continue, SunPower expects to "manage through this and hold guidance."

SunPower was awarded more than $500M in commercial projects in 2019 and posted 75% higher volume growth in distributed generation, but the company struggled to bring commercial projects to the finish line.

In Q4, "we had excellent bookings and awards... What's not working [well] is perfecting the projects and executing on them," Werner said on the call. "We had an unusual number of projects that were delayed by virtue of permits and interconnection issues."

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne downgrades SunPower to Market Perform from Outperform with a $10 price target, saying he is optimistic that the proposed Maxeon spinoff can unlock additional value, but he thinks near-term catalysts are largely baked in at current prices.