JPMorgan give fintechs deadline to sign new data deals - Reuters

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.2% ) tells fintechs that they'll be barred from accessing customer information by July 30 if they don't sign data access agreements with the bank and agree to a plan to stop using customer passwords to gather data, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Financial tech firms, such as those that offer budgeting apps or digital wealth management, usually connect to a user's bank account to get the data needed to provide services; some go through aggregators, such as Yodlee or Visa-owned Plaid, to get the data they need, while others ask customers to provide their password.

JPMorgan, though, will block the avenue that uses customers' passwords to get the data.

Instead, the fintech will connect to the bank through an API, which will only grant access to limited account information authorized by the consumer.

A JPMorgan spokesman told Reuters it already has agreements with more than 95% of the companies that request data.