Judge pauses Microsoft's JEDI contract

A judge has temporarily blocked the $10B, winner-take-all JEDI cloud contract in response to a suit from Amazon (AMZN +0.2% ).

Microsoft (MSFT -1% ) was awarded the Pentagon contract last October.

Last month, Amazon Web Services filed a formal motion to pause Microsoft's work on the contract, alleging the award process had clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias." The court has now granted that request.

Earlier this week, Amazon said it wanted to depose President Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and former Defense Secretary James Mattis in its JEDI legal battle.