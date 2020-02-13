Credit Suisse likes BJ's over Costco
Feb. 13, 2020 2:28 PM ETCOST, BJBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Credit Suisse starts off coverage on Costco (COST +1.1%) with a Neutral rating as it sees a balanced risk-reward profile on the retailer.
- "Outsized sales productivity, operating efficiency, market share gains, and the ability to further monetize a deep customer data set are all extremely compelling fundamental aspects of the story, but valuation relative to its own history and the broader market appears stretched at a time we anticipate (still healthy) growth to slow," reads the firm's crack at Costco.
- CS assigns a price target of $328 to Costco on the assumption it can trade at ~36X the EPS estimate and 20X the EV/EBITDA multiple.
- Interestingly, Credit Suisse has a more bullish view on BJ's Wholesale (NYSE:BJ). The firm starts off BJ's with an Outperform rating and price target of $25.
- "Recognizing that BJ’s product mix and key performance metrics are fairly closely aligned with traditional food retailers’, we believe that valuation should more adequately reflect the consistent cash flow stream inherent to a warehouse club that is membership fee income," updates CS.
- While BJ's isn't seen striking the productivity and valuation garnered by Costco, an acceleration in comps, continued margin improvement and ample white space are seen widening the retailer's valuation gap to traditional food retailers.