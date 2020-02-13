Noble Midstream downgraded at Baird as political risk seen

Noble Midstream (NBLX -4.4% ) falls just pennies shy of a 52-week low after Baird downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $23 price target, cut from $27, with analyst Ethan Bellamy seeing Colorado as a battleground state in a push for stricter drilling regulations.

Bellamy notes Noble Midstream raised its 2020 distributions despite another quarter that missed leverage and free cash flow.

NBLX's average Sell Side Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bearish.