Fed nominee Shelton gets bipartisan grilling in Senate

Federal Reserve board nominee Judy Shelton faced skepticism from both Democrats and Republicans in a Senate Banking Committee hearing as lawmakers questioned her independence from President Trump and described her thinking as too far out of the mainstream.

At least three Republican senators were undecided after the two-hour hearing, Reuters reports. The committee is comprised of 13 Republicans and 12 Democrats.

Shelton's answers "didn't alleviate" Sen. Patrick Toomey's (R-PA) concerns, according to a spokesman for the Senator. Alabama's Richard Shelby, also a Republican hasn't decided and also has concerns, and John Kennedy (R-LA) also remained undecided after the hearing, according to aides.

Christopher Waller, who was also nominated by Trump for the Fed board, received fewer questions about his views. He has spent 11 years working at the Fed and serves as an adviser to current St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

