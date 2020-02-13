Veon names co-chief executive officers

Veon (VEON -0.6% ) has named new co-chief executive officers.

Sergi Herrero and Kaan Terzioglu will shares the role starting March 1.

They'll replace Ursula Burns, who will remain as chairman.

The two, who have spent four months as joint chief operating officers, will divide responsibilities: Kaan will lead on Veon's core telecommunication services and oversee operations in Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia. Sergi will lead on building new ventures, digital products, partnerships and oversee operations in Pakistan, Ukraine, Algeria, Bangladesh and Armenia.