Pebblebrook plans another Margaritaville hotel in San Diego

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB -1.2% ) will open a second hotel in its affiliation with Margaritaville Enterprises in San Diego.

The Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, expected to open in 2021, is near the San Diego Convention Center and Petco Park.

The 235-room hotel is currently the Solamar Hotel. Pebblebrook expects the hotel's renovation to cost ~$20M.

Pebblebrook acquired the hotel in 2018. Davidson Hotels & Resorts will continue to manage the property after the renovation and rebranding.

