Philip Morris gains on Cowen confidence

Cowen lifts Philip Morris International (PM +1.7% ) to an Outperform rating after having the tobacco stock sitting at Market Perform.

"When we downgraded the stock in July 2018, our concerns centered on the uncertainty for iQos in Japan and Korea, although we remained optimistic about the longer-term prospects. As PM has generated accelerating user growth and better geographic diversity (as new markets are approaching inflection points), we see an attractive risk/reward for the stock," says Vivien Azer analyst.

Cowen's price target goes to $102 from $90. The average sell-side PT is $95.79.