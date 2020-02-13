Waste Management drifts into the red after mixed Q4

Waste Management (WM -0.7% ) recoups most of its morning share loss that followed mixed Q4 results that saw better than expected earnings but flat revenues that fell short of analyst estimates.

The company reported a 5.7% increase in landfill revenue during the quarter to $966M, but it was offset by a 29% drop in sales from the recycling unit to $240M.

Core price was 4.3% in Q4 and 4.2% for the full year; FY 2020 core price is forecast at 4% or greater.

Internal revenue growth from yield for collection and disposal operations was 3.2% in Q4 and 2.8% for the full year; 2020 internal revenue growth from yield on the collection and disposal business is expected at ~2.5%.

Collection and disposal internal revenue growth from volume was negative 0.6% in Q4, but was 2.6% for the full year; for the full year, internal revenue growth from volume is forecast to come in at ~1.5%.

Full-year operating EBITDA on the company's collection and disposal business rose 8.5% and operating EBITDA margin rose by 70 bps, translating into an 8.5% increase in net cash provided by operations in 2019.

Oppenheimer maintains its Hold rating on the stock despite the earnings beat.