FIS +5.5% as it boosts synergy targets

FIS (NYSE:FIS) drives up 5.5% after saying it's ahead of schedule on achieving run-rate synergy targets from its Worldpay acquisition and boosting its expectations.

Now sees revenue synergies of $200M this year, up $50M from its previous target and expense synergies of $600M, an increase of $250M.

For total annual run-rate synergy targets, it expects revenue synergies of $550M by the end of 2022, up $50 from its prior target and expense synergies of $675M, up $175M.

2020 guidance: Sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.30-$1.34 vs. consensus of $1.37.

Sees FY2020 adjusted EPS of $6.17-$6.35 vs. consensus of $6.37.

Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.57 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.53 and fell from $1.60 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $3.34B exceeds the $3.33B consensus and increased 54% Y/Y due to the acquisitions and 7% on organic growth basis.

