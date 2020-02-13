Baird raises Alibaba despite coronavirus impact

Baird thinks Alibaba (BABA -1.7% ) is well-positioned for a quick recovery from its coronavirus impact.

Analyst Colin Sebastian says that the "situation in China is fluid and could lead to further model tweaks, however, reports suggest that people are poised to slowly get back to work."

Sebastian notes that BABA's Q3 results beat consensus, driven by strong engagement trends and lower-tier city gains.

Baird maintains an Outperform rating and raises its target from $200 to $230. BABA has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.