Laredo Petroleum slips as production outlook disappoints

Laredo Petroleum (LPI -3.2% ) dips to 52-week lows after reporting essentially in-line Q4 results but issuing Q1 production below Q4 levels.

Laredo forecasts Q1 oil output of 26.8K-27.3K bbl/day and total production of 81.2K-81.7K boe/day, after Q4 oil output of 27.3K bbl/day and total production of nearly 84K boe/day both beat company guidance.

For FY 2019, Laredo's production averaged 28,429 bbl/day of oil and 80,883 boe/day overall, up a respective 2% and 19% from 2018.

Laredo says it generated $475M net cash through its operating activities in 2019, helped in part by reducing its capital spending by 25% from the previous year.

The company plans to complete 28 wells with an average lateral length of 8.5K ft. during Q1 in the Permian Basin's Reagan and Glasscock Counties.