Mizuho raises Salesforce on checks before earnings

Mizuho raises its Salesforce (CRM -0.3% ) target from $195 to $215, citing checks that showed strength in MuleSoft and ServiceCloud.

The firm maintains a Buy rating on Salesforce and calls the company one of its "favorite stocks to own right now."

Upcoming catalyst: CRM reports earnings on February 25.

Mizuho also raises the targets of several other software names with upcoming prints, noting the "fundamental improvement and multiple expansion across software."