Mizuho raises Salesforce on checks before earnings

Mizuho raises its Salesforce (CRM -0.3%) target from $195 to $215, citing checks that showed strength in MuleSoft and ServiceCloud.
The firm maintains a Buy rating on Salesforce and calls the company one of its "favorite stocks to own right now."
Upcoming catalyst: CRM reports earnings on February 25.
Mizuho also raises the targets of several other software names with upcoming prints, noting the "fundamental improvement and multiple expansion across software."
Increases include CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD +0.2%) from $77 to $85, Palo Alto (PANW +0.3%) from $255 to $265, and Splunk (SPLK +0.8%) from $160 to $175.