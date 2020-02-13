Enphase Energy cut at B. Riley FBR after stock more than doubles

Enphase Energy (ENPH -1.3% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $35 price target at B. Riley FBR on valuation, as shares have more than doubled since early November.

B. Riley analyst Dave Kang expects an in-line Q4 print for Enphase but says the coronavirus outbreak could raise uncertainty on the Q1 outlook, as the company's main CM is based in Shenzhen, China; two out of four chip suppliers have assembly and packaging facilities in China; and two of its battery suppliers are based in China.

The battery situation could delay the expected ramp of the storage revenue, possibly affecting Q2 results, Kang says.

ENPH's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.