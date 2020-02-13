Enphase Energy downgraded after stock more than doubles
Feb. 13, 2020 3:37 PM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)ENPHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Enphase Energy (ENPH -1.3%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $35 price target at B. Riley FBR on valuation, as shares have more than doubled since early November.
- B. Riley analyst Dave Kang expects an in-line Q4 print for Enphase but says the coronavirus outbreak could raise uncertainty on the Q1 outlook, as the company's main CM is based in Shenzhen, China; two out of four chip suppliers have assembly and packaging facilities in China; and two of its battery suppliers are based in China.
- The battery situation could delay the expected ramp of the storage revenue, possibly affecting Q2 results, Kang says.
- ENPH's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.