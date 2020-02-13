Restart date uncertain at Exxon's second largest U.S. refinery

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6% ) does not have a timeline for restarting fuel producing units at its 502.5K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery following a fire that cut production, Reuters reports.

The fire earlier this week forced the shutdown of three crude distillation units and a fluidic catalytic cracking unit, but was confined to the pipe bundle where it broke out, according to the report, which also says some units remain in operation at the refinery, including a CDU, an FCCU and a coker.

Nymex traders attribute a jump in gasoline futures over the past two days to the combined impact of the Baton Rouge fire and last week's FCCU outage at the Phillips 66 (PSX -0.9% ) Bayway refinery in Linden, New Jersey.

The blaze was the third major fire to hit Exxon's U.S. operations in a little more than a year: A fire broke out in a Baytown, Tex., refinery unit last March, and a fire in the Baytown olefins plant injured 37 workers in July.