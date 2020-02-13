SVMK +3% after beats, upside outlook

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) +2.9% reports Q4 beats with 24% Y/Y revenue growth.

The upside Q1 outlook sees $85-86M in revenue (consensus: $84.6M) and non-GAAP operating margin of -4% to -2%.

For FY20, SVMK sees $375-381M in revenue (consensus: $372.07M) and operating margin of 1-2% with FCF of $40-43M.

Q4 adjusted operating margin was -1% .

Cash from operating activities totaled $9.42M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $131M at the end of the period.

Paying users totaled 720,921, up 11% Y/Y. ARPU was up 10% to $467.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.