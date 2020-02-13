Expedia +9% after profit beat

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) reports gross booking increased 5.9% in Q4. Domestic gross bookings rose 7% and international gross bookings were up 4%.

Room nights stayed were up 11% during the quarter.

Air revenue was down 8%, driven lower by a 9% decrease in revenue per ticket. The decrease in revenue per ticket is primarily related to a shift in product mix and changes in classification of certain fees.

Chairman Barry Diller's update: "We are targeting $300-500 million of run-rate cost savings across our business. We are not providing a specific guidance range given uncertainty on how much cost savings we'll recognize this year and the full effect of Coronavirus. However, taking these factors into account, we expect 2020 Adjusted EBITDA growth to be in the double-digits."

Shares of Expedia are up 8.59% AH to $120.44.

