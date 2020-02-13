Alteryx +2% after beats, upside FY revenue outlook

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) +2% reports Q4 beats with 76% Y/Y revenue growth.

For Q1, the company sees revenue of $105-108M (in-line with the $105.5M estimate) and a loss per share of $0.11-0.07 (consensus: $0.05).

The FY20 forecast includes $555-565M in revenue (consensus: $522.5M) and EPS of $0.80-0.91 (consensus: $0.82).

Q4 non-GAAP gross profit margin was 93%, flat on the year.

Income from operations totaled $51M, up from last year's $26.4M.

Alteryx ended the quarter with $974.9M in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

