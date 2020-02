Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) trades higher after Q4 EPS arrived comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate.

Sales in the North America segment were flat during the quarter as growth with the Hot Wheels and Barbie businesses offset slips with the other brands.

The company's adjusted gross margin rate rose 230 bps to 48.9% of sales to smash the consensus estimate of 46.2%.

Shares of Mattel are up 4.17% in AH trading to $15.00.

Previously: Mattel EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Feb. 13)