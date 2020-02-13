Healthcare Trust 2020 guidance lines up with consensus

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) sees 2020 normalized FFO per share of $1.69-$1.73 vs. consensus of $1.71.

Sees year same-property cash net operating income of 2.0%-3.0%.

Q4 normalized FFO per share of 42 cents matches compares with 40 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $176.3M misses the $177.5M consensus and increased from $172.3M a year earlier.

Q4 same-property cash net operating income up 2.5%; same-property rental revenue growth of 1.4%.

TA's portfolio had a leased rate of 90.8% by gross leasable area and an occupancy rate of 89.9% by GLA for Q4 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 12:00 PM ET.

