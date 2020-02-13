Stocks edge lower as 'complacent' investors turn defensive

Stocks paused from their recent rally but closed well above intraday lows, as investors coped with a nearly 10-fold spike in reported coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Investors became "a bit complacent" in recent days as the number of new cases appeared to have slowed, helping push equity markets in the U.S. and Europe to all-time highs, James McCormick, a strategist at NatWest Markets, told WSJ.

In other news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reportedly will reduce the size of its overnight and term repurchase operations.

Today's mood turned more defensive and lifted demand for stocks within the S&P 500 utilities (+1.0%), consumer staples (+0.6%) and real estate (+0.5%) sectors; on the flip side, industrials (-0.7%) and health care (-0.5%) underperformed.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed and little changed, as the two-year yield gained a basis point to 1.45% and the 10-year yield trimmed a basis point to 1.62%.

WTI March crude oil settled 0.5% higher at $51.42/bbl.