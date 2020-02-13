Roku +7.8% after revenue jump in holiday season

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 7.8% postmarket after its Q4 earnings came in with a solid beat of revenue expectations as platform sales took off.

Revenues rose 49% overall to $411.2M, and the company swung to an operating loss of $17.4M as expenses rose 68%. The operating loss was smaller than last quarter's $26.5M, however.

It added a record 4.6M incremental active accounts, ending the year with 36.9M. Users streamed 11.7B hours, up 60%.

ARPU rose 29% to $23.14 "as we continued to grow video advertising impressions across the platform, including on the Roku Channel.

Looking at the "streaming decade ahead," the company says "We predict that by 2024 roughly half of all U.S. TV households will have cut the cord or never had traditional pay TV."

Revenue breakout: Platform, $259.6M (up 71%); Player, $151.6M (up 22%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $162.4M (up 48%); Player, -$0.7M (down from $2.9M).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $300M-$310M and a net loss of $60M to $55M. For the full year, it forecasts revenue of $1.58B-$1.62B, and a net loss between $180M and $160M.

