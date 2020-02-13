Nvidia beats estimates on data center strength; shares +6%

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) gains 6.2% after beating Q4 estimates on the top and bottom line and growing revenue 41% Y/Y.

The Q1 outlook sees revenue of $3B (consensus: $2.86B), plus or minus 2%, gross margin of 65.4%, plus or minus bps, and operating expenses of about $835M.

Q4 adjusted gross margin was 65.4%, above the 64.5% consensus.

Revenue by market platform: Gaming, $1.5B (+56% Y/Y; consensus: $1.52B); Professional Visualization, $331M (+13%; consensus: $328.1M); Data Center, $968M (+43%; consensus: $825.2M); Auto, $163M (consensus: $168.7M); OEM and Other, $152M (+31%; consensus: $129.2M).

Earnings call starts at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / CFO Commentary.