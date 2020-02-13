EBay to roll StubHub proceeds into buybacks

EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) announces that it closed on its deal to sell StubHub to viagogo for $4.05B.

The company says the deal will result in proceeds of $3.1B.

With the deal behind it, eBay says it's expanding its share buyback plans for 2020 to a total of $4.5B from $1.5B.

Adjusting for the loss of eBay, the company now expects Q1 revenue between $2.31B and $2.36B. EBay sees EPS of $0.72 to $0.75. The new guidance isn't comparable to the current estimates of analysts.

EBAY +2.10% AH.

Source: Press Release