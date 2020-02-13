Cognex reports mixed Q4, downside outlook

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reports a mixed Q4 that beat on revenue but missed on EPS. The downside Q1 outlook has revenue of $155-170M (consensus: $179.13M) due to continuing weakness in auto and the coronavirus impact.

Q4 gross margin was 74% compared to 73% in last year's quarter.

RD&E expenses increased 15% Y/Y.

Cognex ended the quarter with $845M in cash and no debt.

New CFO: Cognex names Paul Todgham as President and CFO, effective March 9. He most recently spent six years in various leadership roles at Levi Strauss.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.