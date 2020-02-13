Arista -3.4% after profits beat amid revenue drop

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has dropped 3.4% after hours following a Q4 report where it edged revenue expectations after declines.

Net income (non-GAAP) ticked up to $183.4M from a prior-year $182.2M, and GAAP income was substantially higher (to $260.7M from $170.3M).

Revenues fell 7.2% from last Q4, and down 15.6% from the third quarter, to $552.5M.

“Despite the volatility of cloud spend, 2019 marked the entry of Arista in the campus and mainstream enterprise," says CEO Jayshree Ullal.

Revenue breakout: Product, $447.5M (down 11.1%); Service, $105M (up 13.6%).

For Q1, it's guiding to revenue of $522M-$532M (vs. consensus for $525.4M), gross margin of 63%, and operating margin of 34%.

Press release