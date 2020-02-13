Apollo Commercial Real Estate cuts dividend 13%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's (NYSE:ARI) board declares a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per common share, down from its previous dividend of 46 cents per share.

Expects dividend to remain at 40 cents per share per quarter for the rest of the year.

The expected return on equity generated from ARI's portfolio declined even though 2019 was a record year in terms of origination volume, CEO and President Stuart Rothstein said.

He cites several factors including repayment of older-vintage, higher yielding mezzanine loans, lower yields on newly orginated loans, and the company's decision to shift the composition of its portfolio into senior loans.

"Consistent with this shift in strategy, at year end 2019, 68% of ARI’s net equity was invested in first mortgages, as compared to 32% at the end of 2015," he said.

Q4 operating EPS of 46 cents matches the average analyst estimate and unchanged from the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $81.4M falls short of the $84.6M consensus and increased from $77.8M in Q4 2018.

Book value per share of $16.03 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased 1 cent from Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 10:00 AM ET.

