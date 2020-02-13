Datadog -5% despite beats, upside outlook

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) -5% reports Q4 beats with 85% Y/Y revenue growth. The company guides an upside Q1 with revenue of $117-119M (consensus: $108.57M) and loss per share of $0.02-0.01 (consensus: $0.03 loss).

For FY20, Datadog expects $535-545M in revenue (consensus: $503.89M) and a loss per share of $0.07-0.03 (consensus: $0.10 loss).

In Q4, the number of $100k+ ARR customers totaled 858, compared to the 453 in last year's quarter.

Operating cash flow totaled $17.4M with FCF of $10.9M.

Datadog ended the quarter with $777.9M in cash and equivalents.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

