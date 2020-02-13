Emerson to cut 2,900 jobs, will not pursue break-up

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) announces a major restructuring that will eliminate 2,900 salaried jobs and close as many as 145 facilities, which it says will save $450M/year by 2023.

Speaking at an investor presentation in New York, CEO David Farr said the moves are in response to slowing global demand for Emerson's products, which include factory automation systems and air conditioning compressors.

Through a series of cost cuts and operational changes, Emerson says it aims to reach 44% gross margin by 2023 from 42.5% in 2019, and $4B in operating cash flow by 2023 from $3B in 2019.

The company will not split itself in two, the CEO said, brushing off one of the demands made by hedge fund D.E. Shaw last October.

Emerson unveiled some corporate governance changes in November that won D.E. Shaw's support and avoided a challenge to its board.