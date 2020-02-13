Sierra Wireless -2.5% amid swing to loss

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) has dropped another 2.5% after hours following a worse than expected loss in its Q4 earnings report.

Revenues dropped 13.5% to $174.3M, with the mix shifting to recurring and other revenues (15.2% vs. prior-year 11.6%).

Gross margin fell to 29.5% from 32.7%, and the company swung to an operating loss of $2.7M from year-ago gains of $10.2M.

It also swung to a net loss of $2.9M from a year-ago profit of $9M. EBITDA was $2.3M, down from $15.3M.

Revenue by segment: IoT Solutions, $90.9M (down 5%); Embedded Broadband, $83.4M (down 21.1%).

For 2020, it's guiding to revenue of $690M-$710M (below expectations for $718.6M) and EBITDA of $10M-$15M. The company expects IoT Solutions revenue to grow 7-10%, with Embedded Broadband revenue dropped 12-15%.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

