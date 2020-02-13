Fairfax Financial Q4 earnings rebound from year-ago loss

Fairfax Financial Holdings (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q4 net earnings of $502.7M, or $23.58 per share, rebounds from a loss of $453.2M, or $17.89 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The company also announced that its Paul Rivett, its president, decided to retire after 17 years with the company.

Reports net realized gains of $640.4M during the quarter.

Q4 net premiums written of $3.22B vs. $3.05B a year earlier.

Q4 net premium earned of $3.28B increased from $3.26B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 underwriting profit improved to $123.8M vs. $19.2M a year ago.

Q4 insurance and reinsurance operations combined ratio of 96.2% vs. 99.3% a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 8:30 AM ET; 1 (800) 369-2013; passcode "Fairfax".

