Chemours on the rise after better than expected quarter

Chemours (NYSE:CC) +4.3% after-hours as it soundly beat Q4 earnings expectations even as revenues fell slightly to $1.35B, driven primarily by lower volume and price in its fluoroproducts and titanium technologies units.

On a GAAP basis, Chemours swung to a $317M loss in the quarter from a $142M profit in the year-ago quarter, partly due to a $380M non-cash charge related to pension obligations in the Netherlands.

Q4 fluoroproducts segment sales fell 5.3% Y/Y to $614M, driven by weakness in the automotive and electronics markets and the continued impact of illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into the European Union.

Q4 sales in the titanium technologies segment fell 8.4% Y/Y to $610M, due to lower volumes of Ti-Pure titanium dioxide.

Chemours issues in-line guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $2.60-$3.55 vs. $3.22 analyst consensus estimate, as well as 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $1.05B-$1.25B, capital spending of ~$400M and free cash flow greater than $350M.

The company says its 2020 outlook "reflects top line and bottom line growth across all segments," even as "the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain."