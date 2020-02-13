Digital Realty Q4 FFO rises 5%

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) topped expectations with its Q4 funds from operations in a quarter where it moved forward on a joint venture with Mapletree.

Shares are up 0.4% after hours.

The company signed bookings expected to generate $69M in annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $7M from interconnection.

Along with new leases, it also signed renewal leases representing $117M in annualized GAAP rental revenue; rental rates on renewal leases rolled down 0.6% on cash basis and up 4.2% on a GAAP basis.

FFO/share rose to $1.62 from $1.54; core FFO/share came to $1.62, down from $1.68.

Available net income jumped to $316M - $1.50/share, vs. $0.24 last quarter and $0.15 a year ago.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET

