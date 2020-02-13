ETFs weekly net inflows mark best performance since September: Refinitiv Lipper

ETFs took in $15.3B of net new money for the week ended Feb. 12, their best result since $17.5B in September, according to Refinitiv Lipper's U.S. Weekly FundFlows Insight Report.

Equity ETFs drew in the most new money at $8.8B, followed by taxable bond ETFs at $6.3B; muni bond ETFs pulled in $226M.

By individual ETFs, SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) saw net inflows of $4.2B and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) brought in $1.7B.

Taxable bond ETFs that fared the best were SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) at $791M and iShares Core U.S. Aggregate ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) at $788M.