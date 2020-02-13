Overstock shareholders approve move to issue A-1 preferred stock dividend

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shareholders approved the proposed changes for the company to proceed with the issuance of its previously announced series A-1 preferred stock dividend on a 1:10 basis.

The shares, which will be registered with the SEC, trade exclusively on the tZERO ATS under the symbol OSTKO.

"I expect it will increase investor interest and activity in the tZERO ATS trading environment and incentivize both issuers and broker-dealers to further utilize tZERO’s revolutionary blockchain-meets-capital-markets technology," said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson.

Overstock is working with industry participants to finalize the record and distribution dates for the aeries A-1 preferred stock dividend, expects to notify investors soon of those dates, and expects to distribute the dividend no later than this April.