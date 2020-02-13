Yelp -4% after revenue turnaround falls short in Q4

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) has dipped 4% postmarket after its Q4 report missed on top and bottom lines, though the company pointed to a transformation taking hold with reaccelerating revenue growth.

Revenues rose double digits to hit $268.8M, just short of consensus, while net income fell to $17M from $32M.

EBITDA grew 15%, to $61M.

"Greater-than-expected seasonal reductions by small- and medium-sized business customers resulted in reported growth slightly below our outlook for the quarter," the company says. "This seasonal activity reversed in January, when our non-term advertising business saw record monthly advertiser acquisitions and budget retention."

Cash from operations was $56M; liquidity at quarter's end was $466M.

For 2020, the company expects to accelerate revenue growth and expand margins again; "Specifically, we expect net revenue to grow 10-12% compared to 2019, with Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing by 1-2 percentage points compared to 2019."

In other changes, the board authorized a $250M addition to its repurchase program; named David Schwarzbach chief financial officer; and adds True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone as a director.

Press release