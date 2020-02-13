Dynex Capital prices $100M preferred stock offering
Feb. 13, 2020 Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX)
- Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) prices its public offering of 4M shares of series C fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock with a liquidation preference of $25 per share for total expected gross proceeds of $100M.
- Grants underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of the series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock.
- Offering is expected to close on Feb. 21, 2020.
- Intends to use the proceeds to redeem all of its outstanding series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock and for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, repayment of maturing obligations, capital expenditures, and working capital.